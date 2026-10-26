Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SSC Napoli v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Under threat of a harsher penalty: suspension and fine keep Allegri away from the Juventus clash

Match
Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
SSC Napoli vs Roma
Roma
Monza vs SSC Napoli
Monza
M. Allegri
B. Badiashile
L. Spinazzola
Italy
France

Setbacks keep coming for Napoli: two injuries deepen the defensive crisis

Napoli suffered fresh blows after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma, the Partenopei twice edging ahead before letting victory slip away.

Massimiliano Allegri saw red. Napoli's head coach lost his cool at the referee after Roma's equaliser and was dismissed for it.

According to Tuttosport, "the sporting judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, announced a two-match ban for Allegri and fined him 10,000 euros, according to the official statement issued after the end of the eighth round of the competition".

Why so heavy? The statement explained the coach aimed an "insulting phrase" at the referee in the final minute of normal time in the second half, before directing at them "a phrase involving grave disrespect inside the dressing rooms", all while squaring up aggressively to an official of the opposing team.

The match referee and the fourth official both spotted the infractions, with collaborators of the sporting prosecutor's office witnessing the last incident.

The upshot is clear. Allegri cannot lead Napoli from the technical area against Monza on Wednesday, nor against Juventus in Turin next Sunday.

  • Napoli to appeal: new punishment possible

    Napoli have announced their intention to appeal against the two-match ban and confirmed they have requested access to the case documents. They have not revealed the grounds on which they will base their appeal.

    Remarks attributed to Allegri after the match, before his press conference, may open the door to a separate action by the sporting prosecutor.

    Commenting on Roma, the coach reportedly said: "Last year they put the Champions League in their pockets.. they are always the same."

    Tuttosport said: "This statement did not appear in the sporting judge's ruling, which means that the possibility of opening a separate action is still on the table, and is not a declared decision as yet."

    Lecce's Kialonda Gaspar also picked up a two-match ban. Fines landed on a host of clubs: Lecce 15,000 euros, Udinese 3,000 euros, and Cagliari, Lazio and Parma 2,000 euros each.

    Read also: Allegri shocks De Bruyne: I will play with four forwards, and I have the right to make a mistake after a quarter of a century

  • A fresh blow to Napoli's defence: significant absences against Juventus

    Napoli have been dealt another blow. Medical examinations have confirmed injuries to defenders Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola, who will both miss the clash with Juventus as well as the fixtures against Monza and Porto.

    Massimiliano Allegri's side face Monza on Wednesday in Serie A before the Juventus meeting next Sunday. The coach is still wrestling with an injury crisis across his back line, made worse by Amir Rrahmani's absence in recent matches.

    In their training report, Napoli revealed that Badiashile had undergone examinations which showed a moderate-grade tear in the rectus muscle of the right thigh.

    Spinazzola, meanwhile, felt muscular fatigue in the closing minutes of the Roma game. Tests later revealed a first-degree tear in the biceps muscle of the right thigh.

    Tuttosport went on to say: "The report confirmed Rrahmani's return to group training, a positive development for Allegri, who may prefer to rest the defender against Monza to prepare him for the Juventus clash."

    Both Badiashile and Spinazzola are expected to sit out the matches against Monza, Juventus and Porto in the Champions League. Badiashile will also miss the Lazio clash, though Spinazzola has a chance of making that one.

    A return for Badiashile could come against Torino on 21 November, or during the big away European tie against Manchester City. Either way, Allegri faces a fresh challenge to restore balance to his defence during a congested run of fixtures.

    Read also: A hint at something? Striking statement from the Bayern Munich president about the Ballon d'Or

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google