Roma look irresistible, then unrecognisable. Adventurous and dominant in the first half, they grow fearful in the second, and another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, Roma lose 3-2 to a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, despite leading by two goals at half-time through Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue takes its toll as United pour forward after the break, and individual errors cost Roma.

For the first 45 minutes, only Roma's fans can be heard. Their team play as they have in the league. Soulé scores from Mora's inspired pass, then Malen converts a penalty after Heaven handles Soulé's shot. Roma create at least three more chances. United look slow and nervous, mustering only a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because Svilar and Gollini are injured, with a back problem sidelining the latter.

After the break, United attack relentlessly. Pisilli replaces Mora, but Roma cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick. Fernandes sends the Colombian the wrong way with his retake). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United keep Roma pinned back and score twice in three minutes, both through Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball for the first, allowing the Brazilian to make it 2-2. For the second, the former Atletico Madrid player beats Vasquez at his near post. Cunha then sees red for a second booking after a bad challenge on Balerdi, having received his first yellow card for taking off his shirt after his goal. Roma's final onslaught comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.