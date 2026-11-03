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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Unbelievable Roma: they go 2-0 up but lose 3-2 to Manchester United. Cunha’s brace proves decisive

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

All about the blockbuster clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Roma.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Roma look irresistible, then unrecognisable. Adventurous and dominant in the first half, they grow fearful in the second, and another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, Roma lose 3-2 to a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, despite leading by two goals at half-time through Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue takes its toll as United pour forward after the break, and individual errors cost Roma.

For the first 45 minutes, only Roma's fans can be heard. Their team play as they have in the league. Soulé scores from Mora's inspired pass, then Malen converts a penalty after Heaven handles Soulé's shot. Roma create at least three more chances. United look slow and nervous, mustering only a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because Svilar and Gollini are injured, with a back problem sidelining the latter.

After the break, United attack relentlessly. Pisilli replaces Mora, but Roma cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick. Fernandes sends the Colombian the wrong way with his retake). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United keep Roma pinned back and score twice in three minutes, both through Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball for the first, allowing the Brazilian to make it 2-2. For the second, the former Atletico Madrid player beats Vasquez at his near post. Cunha then sees red for a second booking after a bad challenge on Balerdi, having received his first yellow card for taking off his shirt after his goal. Roma's final onslaught comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.

  • The highlights

    Second half

    91' Cunha sent off: Already booked for taking off his shirt after the 3-2 goal, he goes in late on Balerdi and receives a second yellow card.

    86' Manchester United goal: Roma's defence get their movement wrong again. Cunha enters the area and fires towards the near post from a tight angle. The shot catches Vasquez by surprise, and Manchester United take the lead!

    83' Cunha scores for Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes crosses from the left, Balerdi misses the ball and Cunha pounces to beat Vasquez.

    59' What a chance for Manchester United! Mbeumo starts from an onside position and goes past Vasquez, but his shot hits one post and then the other.

    58' Fernandes scores from the retaken penalty: Cristante, who cleared Vasquez's save, had entered the area before Bruno Fernandes took the kick. VAR stops play and Fernandes takes the penalty again. This time he makes no mistake, sending the Colombian the wrong way.

    56' Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes' penalty! Mancini catches Cunha in the penalty area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez palms it away before Cristante clears.

    First half

    45' Malen produces a flash of brilliance, beating Heaven before shooting across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

    40' From Mora's corner, Balerdi heads towards goal, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' Malen scores for Roma: He sends Lammens the wrong way with a perfect penalty.

    17' Penalty for Roma: Soulé's shot strikes Heaven's arm in the area. A clear penalty.

    11' Roma goal: Manchester United lose the ball in midfield and pay for it. Malen passes to Mora, who switches play to find Soulé all alone in the area. His left-footed shot beats Lammens.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United 3-2 Roma

    Goalscorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' pen. Malen (R), 58' pen. Fernandes (M), 83' and 86' Cunha (M)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire (88' de Ligt), Heaven (75' Martinez); Dalot, Baleba (51' Tielemans), Mainoo, Diallo (75' Lacey); Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (88' Mount); Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini (75' Ghilardi), Balerdi, Hermoso (75' NDicka); Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora (46' Pisilli); Malen (78' Castro). Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R), Heaven (M), Maguire (M)

    Sent off: Cunha (M)

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL