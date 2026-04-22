"Unacceptable in every respect": Chelsea manager slams his own players following historic run of defeats

Brighton’s current run of poor form is their worst since 1912, the year the Titanic sank, as noted by the BBC. The three points propelled the Seagulls above Chelsea into sixth place—potentially a Champions League spot should semi-finalists Aston Villa win the Europa League.

Rosenior was understandably furious afterwards. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman described his side’s display as “indefensible”. “That was unacceptable in every respect. I am deeply disappointed and feel numb. The attitude was unacceptable. I have defended the players time and again, but tonight was nothing.”

The Blues’ boss continued: “Something has to change drastically. I take responsibility, but after tonight the players need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. You can talk about tactics, but tactics come after the basics. I can’t keep coming back here and defending some of the things we’re seeing.”

“I cannot simply lie,” he added. “I will speak the truth openly, and that was unacceptable in every respect.”