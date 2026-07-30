UEFA nations agree to boycott all FIFA competitions following Infantino's landmark plan to sell stakes to private investors

On Wednesday morning, Infantino announced that he had unilaterally decided to make a separate company for FIFA's commercial rights, dubbed FIFA Forward Enterprises, of which around 20 percent could be for purchase by private investors.

His announcement, made without informing FIFA's six confederations, sent shockwaves around the football world. UEFA called an emergency meeting for Thursday, and there agreed to boycott all FIFA competitions.

They outlined their decision in a statement: "This model has no place in world football. Football’s future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain.

"Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation. As a result of today’s discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership."