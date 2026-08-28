Udinese, keep an eye on Solet at the end of the transfer window: the defender could join Crystal Palace after the Ordonez affair

Udinese are reportedly close to receiving a €25 million offer for Oumar Solet. French outlet FootMercato reports that Crystal Palace have moved for the former Salzburg centre-back after Joel Ordonez ran into problems during his medical. The Club Brugge defender had been on the verge of joining Aston Villa, but the intervention of the London club caused the deal to collapse. At Selhurst Park, though, the player did not pass the physical tests and the move now appears to have stalled.





That has pushed Sage’s side towards the 26-year-old Frenchman. The Eagles want to wrap up the deal in the next few hours so they can fill the gap in their squad as soon as possible after the departure of Lacroix, who has joined Chelsea. Their first loan offer with an option to buy has reportedly already been rejected, and Palace are now said to be weighing up a permanent deal. Solet has a contract with Udinese that expires in a year and is coming off a season in which he made 35 appearances, 3 goals and 1 assist.