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بنزيما - النصيريai - Gemini
GOAL

Translated by

Two sides of the same coin: the story of a dark coincidence linking Benzema and En-Nesyri!

FEATURES
K. Benzema
Y. En-Nesyri
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
France
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

A shocking relegation!

Big names guarantee nothing in football, and numbers alone never settle the argument over a striker's worth. That truth links Karim Benzema and Youssef En-Nesyri. Different shirts, different circumstances, yet the same predicament: an exit looked like the obvious next chapter for both, until the pressure of time and a stubborn transfer market kept them right where they were.

The paradox started when Benzema left Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal, a move hailed as a huge attacking boost for "the Boss". At almost the same moment, Al-Ittihad brought in En-Nesyri, hoping he could fill the void the Frenchman had left behind.

Their paths then mirrored each other almost exactly. Both drew criticism. Both saw their names dragged into exit talk, and both clubs hunted for a way out, only for Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad to run into the same problem: you cannot release a foreign striker without a ready-made replacement already lined up.

  • FBL-KSA-NASAR-HILALAFP

    Benzema: fine numbers, absent impact

    The numbers make Benzema's spell easy to defend. Across 13 matches for Al-Hilal, the French striker has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, reaching 14 goal contributions.

    Al-Hilal's fans, though, never had a problem with the numbers. Their issue was the timing. The striker who arrived as the man for the big occasion failed to leave his mark against the biggest rivals.

    Read also: Sané shocks Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia with a decisive decision

    Against Al-Ittihad, his former club, Benzema went missing. He did not deliver the display Al-Hilal expected against Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli either, matches that cried out for a star of his experience to settle the small details.

    The continental campaign told the same story. Benzema could not drag Al-Hilal beyond the round of 16 in the AFC Champions League Elite, nor did he do enough in the league race. A signing that had been eagerly awaited now sits under a cloud of question marks.

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  • Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    En-Nesyri: the replacement who did not make up for Benzema

    Youssef En-Nesyri, meanwhile, arrived at Al-Ittihad carrying the weight of expectation: the striker who would paper over Benzema's departure and hand the team the attacking answer they craved.

    The Moroccan never got close. He played 18 matches for Al-Ittihad, scoring 8 goals and setting up just one more.

    Read also: Roshn scouting: Al-Hilal, a fake "Galacticos" in need of reinforcement!

    Just as it had with Benzema, the real trouble lay not only in the goal tally but in his disappearing act when the stakes climbed.

    En-Nesyri failed to score against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli, the very games in which Al-Ittihad needed their first-choice striker to make the difference. He was also on the pitch as the team crashed out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the quarter-finals.

  • Departure was on the table, but the replacement never arrived

    Confidence in both strikers was fading, and the idea of parting ways with Benzema and En-Nesyri began to take hold at both clubs, with the coaching staff keen to reshape their attacking lines.

    One problem stood in the way: finding a replacement. Al-Hilal have yet to identify a suitable alternative to Benzema, and Al-Ittihad face the same headache over En-Nesyri.



    Letting go of a key striker without a new spearhead lined up carries huge risk with the season fast approaching.

    So the departures have been shelved. The likeliest outcome now is that both clubs start the campaign with the pair, hoping the picture shifts over the coming matches.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A new season: a final chance to prove otherwise?

    Benzema staying with Al-Hilal and En-Nesyri with Al-Ittihad does not mean the two clubs have withdrawn their reservations. It reflects the difficulty of making a major decision in a limited timeframe.

    The new season may hand the strikers a chance to rewrite the story, especially given their vast experience and a goalscoring ability nobody can ignore.

    What matters this time won't be goals alone. They need to show up when the match demands a big striker.

    Benzema must prove his numbers can translate into an impact in the big matches. En-Nesyri, meanwhile, has to convince Al-Ittihad's fans he can genuinely shoulder the responsibility of the attack.

    One question stays open. Will the start of the season let Benzema and En-Nesyri restore their reputations, or will the paradox be complete, leaving both clubs forced to look for a new way out at the earliest opportunity?

AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS