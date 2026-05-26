After the 2019 double and the historic 2020 sextuple, FC Bayern entered a relative lull by their own exacting standards. Apart from the trophy-less 2024 campaign, the Bundesliga pacesetters still won the league every season, but nothing else.

Now, after an emphatic Bundesliga campaign, the record champions have returned to the German capital and claimed not only the league crown but also the DFB Cup in Berlin. Only a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit and a solitary Bundesliga defeat, suffered against FC Augsburg at the end of January, marred what was otherwise a formidable season for FCB—a campaign shaped by two standout performers. One high-earner, however, proved to be the season's biggest disappointment.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.