According to a report in Sport Bild, two specific factors are said to have prevented the 23-year-old winger from Athletic Bilbao from ultimately putting pen to paper on a deal with the German record champions.
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Two factors worked against him! New details have emerged about FC Bayern Munich's decision to drop former transfer target Nico Williams
In short, the player's financial demands were considered excessive: Williams reportedly sought a fixed salary of €22 million per year, to which performance-related payments and bonuses would have been added.
Max Eberl had already revealed last summer that there were differing views on this matter – immediately after Williams had surprisingly extended his contract with Bilbao: "When we heard the salary demands just to even speak to the player, Bayern Munich backed out very quickly and said: 'Okay, then we won't do it'," said the FCB sporting director.
Beyond the salary gap, another decisive factor was that Williams did not match the position-specific profile Eberl had developed with a data firm, Sport-Bild reports.
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Bayern Munich has chosen to sign Luis Díaz rather than Nico Williams.
Concerns over the winger's defensive track record prompted Bayern's hierarchy to question whether he would suit Vincent Kompany's high-pressing, defence-splitting system. The club concluded that signing Williams would be too great a risk for the manager's attacking philosophy.
That ideal profile was eventually filled by Luis Díaz, signed from Liverpool for around €70 million. The Colombian hit the ground running, establishing himself as a first-team mainstay and delivering impressive numbers.
Williams remains under contract at Athletic Bilbao until 2035, yet his modest returns—13 goal contributions in 31 appearances—suggest his market value could drop by next summer.