Giovanni Carnevali, Juventus CEO and general manager, has stirred things up with his partial and understated reopening of the club's doors to Dusan Vlahovic : "Our doors are open". What is behind it? Tuttosport report today that the Serbian centre-forward, a free agent since 30 June after his contract expired, has contacted Juventus.
Tuttosport - Vlahovic calls Juventus: he wants to mend fences and has also contacted his team-mates. Juventus are working on a new agreement
STITCHING BACK TOGETHER
This contact, reportedly made without the cumbersome mediation of his father, comes after a lack of offers that match the striker's expectations, with the player clearly unconvinced by Besiktas' approach, where he would also reunite with manager Vincenzo Italiano, whom he worked with at Fiorentina in 2021/22. Tuttosport also writes that Vlahovic has also contacted the club, keeping his closest ties warm, the people nearest to him, in an attempt to repair the relationships damaged by that "Surely I'm not going to earn less than David?" which emerged at the start of June, when things broke down.
Massara and Carnevali at work
Here is the first dossier on the desk of the new technical director, Frederic Massara, who knows how delighted Luciano Spalletti would be to have Vlahovic at his disposal again. Will he turn up at Continassa on 13 July, in five days, as if nothing had happened? It's too early to say. An agreement still needs to be found on wages and commissions for his father Milos. A return is possible, but only on Juventus's terms. Dusan has taken the first step.
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