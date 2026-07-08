Here is the first dossier on the desk of the new technical director, Frederic Massara, who knows how delighted Luciano Spalletti would be to have Vlahovic at his disposal again. Will he turn up at Continassa on 13 July, in five days, as if nothing had happened? It's too early to say. An agreement still needs to be found on wages and commissions for his father Milos. A return is possible, but only on Juventus's terms. Dusan has taken the first step.