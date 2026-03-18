Tuttosport - Milan: meeting between sporting director Tare and the agent of Mateo Retegui, Al-Qadsiah striker

A chat that could turn into something more. In a couple of months’ time, when Milan will know whether they’ll be playing in the Champions League next year and can count on UEFA revenue. According to Tuttosport, Igli Tare, the Rossoneri’s sporting director, met over dinner last week with Alessandro Moggi, the agent who represents the Italian-Argentine striker Mateo Retegui. At the moment, nothing concrete has been agreed, but the former Atalanta player’s name should be added to the list of candidates to lead the attack next season, as Milan battle to win the Scudetto.

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