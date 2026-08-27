Tuttosport - Juventus try to finalise Franck Kessie even without Teun Koopemeiners leaving: Roma do not let up

The conditional is essential, but Roma's move, after talks at the start of the week with the agent of the former AC Milan and Atalanta man, has stirred the waters.Juventus have felt the blow and realised time is running short. Carnevali and Massara will try to wrap up Kessie's arrival by the end of this week, while knowing Miretti's move to Besiktas, on loan with an option to buy for €12 million, is not enough. At Continassa they know everything would be easier if Koopmeiners leaves, and he has certainly not blocked that. He knows his Juventus adventure is nearing its end, that a change of scene would suit everyone but, as Tuttosport writes today, he wants to find a solution that suits him, both sporting-wise and economically. For now, talks with Galatasaray have not led to anything concrete, while a move to Roma can also be ruled out at this stage, as relations with Juventus are not idyllic. The Premier League remains in the background, but there are no tangible offers on the table.