Juventus lead the race for Franck Kessie, but now they have to turn words into action. After spending the summer courting the Ivorian midfielder and promising him a contract, Juventus must now put pen to paper and make a firm, decisive move if they are to avoid any nasty surprises in the final days of the transfer window. According to what Tuttosport wrote today, Carnevali already has a verbal agreement with the player's entourage, with whom there was another meeting last night, on the basis of a three-year deal worth €4.5 million net per season, but he has still not made his move. The reason is the usual one: departures are complicating everything. They could cause the deal to collapse.
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Tuttosport - Juventus try to finalise Franck Kessie even without Teun Koopemeiners leaving: Roma do not let up
Sales problem: Koop out?
The conditional is essential, but Roma's move, after talks at the start of the week with the agent of the former AC Milan and Atalanta man, has stirred the waters.Juventus have felt the blow and realised time is running short. Carnevali and Massara will try to wrap up Kessie's arrival by the end of this week, while knowing Miretti's move to Besiktas, on loan with an option to buy for €12 million, is not enough. At Continassa they know everything would be easier if Koopmeiners leaves, and he has certainly not blocked that. He knows his Juventus adventure is nearing its end, that a change of scene would suit everyone but, as Tuttosport writes today, he wants to find a solution that suits him, both sporting-wise and economically. For now, talks with Galatasaray have not led to anything concrete, while a move to Roma can also be ruled out at this stage, as relations with Juventus are not idyllic. The Premier League remains in the background, but there are no tangible offers on the table.
Spalletti speaks with Kessie
Kessie has, for now, given priority to Juventus and Serie A, but offers are not in short supply, especially from the Premier League. His rejection of the lucrative offer from Al Ittihad, who offered him a three-year deal worth almost €10 million net to convince him to stay in Saudi Arabia, confirms that the former Al Alhi player has decided to return to top-level football, which for the Ivorian means Italy. At last night's meeting between Juventus directors and the midfielder's agent, they mapped out the deal and tried to move ahead of the competition. Spalletti, who wants Kessie to bring more leadership to midfield, has put him at the top of his list of preferences: he has spoken to him and is expecting the green light by the end of this week. Even without the sale of Koopmeiners.
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