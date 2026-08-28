Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor REJECT resignation of Mohamed Salah's boss Fatih Tekke after Europa League qualifying disaster
Turkish giants block departure
The Turkish heavyweights moved decisively to reject their manager's resignation after crashing out of Europe in a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate defeat to Ferencvaros. A costly second-leg red card completely derailed the Black Sea Storm's hopes, culminating in a heavy 4-0 thrashing away from home. The board confirmed that the tactician retains their full backing and will lead the squad into their domestic league fixture early next week.
- Anadolu Agency
Embattled coach shoulders blame
Tekke was visibly dejected by the humiliating European exit and opted to shoulder full responsibility for his team's dismal showing. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tekke expressed his sorrow: "We had a very sad night, of course, and the reason is me and my team. It was a sad night for our country and our society.
"Until the moment the player was sent off, the match seemed to be going well, but in the end we were unable to qualify for the Europa League. For 18 months, day and night, my team and I have been thinking about how to deliver a better performance. As of now, I am submitting my resignation from my 18-month term, and I believe I have the right to punish myself in this way."
Board backs underfire manager
The Trabzonspor hierarchy deemed the tactician's resignation an emotional, impulsive decision sparked by the immediate frustration of a heavy continental defeat.
Dismissing talk of a managerial change in an official statement on their website, Trabzonspor stated: "Our head coach, Fatih Tekke, decided to resign in the heat of the moment following the defeat against Ferencvaros. The Trabzonspor Board of Directors has rejected manager Fatih Tekke's resignation. Fatih Tekke continues in his managerial duties and will take charge of the team for our upcoming league fixture against Amedspor."
- AFP
Amedspor clash tests mentality
Trabzonspor are under immediate pressure to put their continental heartbreak behind them and focus on securing all three points when they travel to face Amedspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, August 31. Tekke faces an urgent task to lift dressing-room morale before the domestic schedule pauses for the upcoming international break. An emphatic league victory will be paramount to appeasing an aggrieved fanbase and restoring internal stability within the club.
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