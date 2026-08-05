Mohamed Salah began a new chapter in his career today, officially pulling on the shirt of Turkey's Trabzonspor. The move ends one of the summer's most gripping transfer sagas. It also invites Arab football fans to get to know the club the Egypt captain has chosen to continue his European journey.

Trabzonspor shot to the top of the search engines the moment the deal broke. Fans wanted more than a rundown of the squad's strength or its trophy haul. They were drawn to a distinctive identity and a singular history, one that starts with the unlikely tale behind the maroon and blue of the shirt: colours that belonged to none of the clubs that founded it.