The first kiss with Noemi Bocchi, the death of his father and much more besides. In his book "Oltre", published by Cairo Editore, Francesco Totti recounts plenty of anecdotes and personal details from his private life. Extracts published by Corriere della Sera paint the picture of a man who lived through certain moments like anyone else, far removed from luxury and money. Here are some passages.
Totti: "The first kiss with Noemi? Like the penalty against Australia, I couldn’t miss it. The death of my dad was pure anguish, it changed my life"
The first kiss for Noemi was like the penalty against Australia
""This is my number". "And this is mine". She was blonde, she was beautiful and everyone noticed. She was sweet, intelligent, interesting. It was wonderful to discover that, little by little, by talking to her.
The first kiss came much later. Near Piazza del Popolo, in the car, like two teenagers, in the half-light. I was a little scared. I was genuinely excited. I had kissed people before in my life, but I considered that one enormously important. I couldn't possibly get it wrong, like the penalty against Australia at the 2006 World Cup. Fundamental moments for the future, hymns to joy.
Then teenage doubts started to creep in. Do I kiss her or wait for her to do it? Do I close my eyes or keep them open? What if she doesn't like it? Do you use tongue or not? What if someone sees us? Apparently, we gave each other the right kiss at the right moment. With Rome as the backdrop, and inside us, and ahead of us.
The death of the father
"Hello?" At the other end, for what felt like an eternity, there was only silence, briefly broken by a breath I would not call heavy, but respectful, almost restrained. "Hello?" "Unfortunately, Frà...". The moment I heard that unfortunately, I knew: the world had collapsed.
Dad had died. The doctor treating him at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, where he had been admitted, was telling me. He pushed through his own pauses and my fears in a steady, gentle voice. A man who never put a foot wrong and who, unfailingly, made himself heard with updates between 7.30pm and 8pm every evening.
I do not know why, but bad news is always gunfire long before it hits, and that time by as much as seven hours. "Unfortunately, Frà, when patients are intubated, it means it is difficult to come back from that."
Dad Enzo, the legendary Sheriff, had just gone as he had lived: without speaking, he did so only when it was strictly necessary, except with his gaze, with his eyes. He spent his final moments attached to a machine that helped him breathe, before Covid-19 tore away even his last reserve of breath, cowardly obstructing the lungs.
That was the death that changed my life, which is not a contradiction, it is pure anguish.
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