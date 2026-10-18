In his new autobiography, Oltre, presented at the Teatro Brancaccio, Francesco Totti recounts his fear of not surviving Covid in the autumn of 2020.





A few days after losing his father, Totti fell ill: "I couldn't get out of bed. Medicines, injections, concoctions: nothing worked. I was terrified of dying like Dad." In a panic, Totti told his children: "I don't know if I'll make it, believe me, I don't know how much longer I can hold on."





At the Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, tests revealed bilateral pneumonia, with his oxygen saturation down to 88%. Doctors ordered his immediate admission, but Torri refused and signed himself out: "I don't want to end up like my father. If I have to die, I want to die at home, not shut up in here without seeing my children again."



