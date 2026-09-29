Totti: "Dybala? The No 10 shirt is not given to someone who plays well in six or seven matches. Return to Roma? Marriages take two"

"But I trained with the whole squad and did what I had to do. Of course, on Monday or Tuesday I trained separately because of all the knocks I had taken on Sunday, a bit of recovery work. Was Mazzone the manager who understood me better than the others? Mazzone and Zeman. Bianchi wanted to send me away. I didn't send him away, but President Sensi did.

I was influential at the club... I mean that, rightly, I had an impact, but I was a player and I was an important player, Roma's captain. It is normal that I carried weight, a different weight from everyone else. But I wasn't part of the round table."