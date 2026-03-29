Tottenham: what next? Here are the favourites to take over the managerial role following Tudor’s departure

The news is now official: Igor Tudor is leaving Tottenham following an announcement made directly by the English club, which confirmed that the parties have parted ways by mutual consent. Since his arrival, the Croatian manager – having been released from his contract with Juventus – has failed to live up to expectations, securing just one point (against Liverpool) in the Premier League and failing to turn around the fortunes of the Spurs, who remain fully embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation to the Championship, sitting just one point clear of the third-bottom spot.

But now, who will the English side turn to in order to avoid the abyss of relegation to the English second tier?