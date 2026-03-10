AFP
Tottenham part of unwanted Champions League history with woeful start vs Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky gets subbed after 15 minutes
Disastrous opening forces early tactical switch
Interim manager Igor Tudor made a shock decision to start Antonin Kinsky over regular number one Guglielmo Vicario, but the young Czech goalkeeper suffered a devastating evening. He made two catastrophic errors, first slipping to gift Marcos Llorente an opener in the sixth minute.
The situation worsened when, just a minute after conceding from an Antoine Griezmann strike, the 22-year-old completely missed a routine back pass, allowing Julian Alvarez to easily slot home the third goal on 15 minutes. A demoralised Kinsky was immediately substituted for Vicario, leaving the pitch in tears.
Unwanted European record highlights defensive collapse
Statistical data from OptaJoe laid bare the sheer scale of the London club's capitulation in the Spanish capital. The three rapid goals conceded to Diego Simeone's side established a humiliating new benchmark in Europe's premier club competition. The hosts raced into a commanding three-goal advantage in exactly 14 minutes and 59 seconds.
This extraordinary start officially marks the earliest a team has ever gone goals ahead in a Champions League knockout stage match. Antoine Griezmann had grabbed the second goal on 14 minutes, sandwiched between the strikes from Llorente and Alvarez, tearing through the visitors with ruthless efficiency.
Spanish giants dominate chaotic opening period
The first half was a masterclass in attacking intensity from the La Liga outfit, who completely overwhelmed their fragile English opponents. Following the initial three-goal blitz, Robin Le Normand compounded the misery by heading in a fourth goal after 22 minutes. The visitors looked entirely lost on the pitch, unable to cope with the relentless high press and clinical finishing of the home side.
Spurs managed to grab a minor consolation when Pedro Porro found the back of the net in the 26th minute, offering a brief moment of respite. However, as the referee blew his whistle for the interval, the scoreboard read four goals to one in favour of Atleti. Just 10 minutes into the second period, Alvarez had made it 5-1.
Domestic relegation fears compound continental misery
This European humiliation is merely an extension of the deep-rooted crisis plaguing the club back in the Premier League. Currently languishing in 16th place, the north London side sits perilously close to the drop zone, hovering just one point above the bottom three. The threat of Championship football next season is now a genuine possibility for a team that was competing for European glory just a year ago.
Having lost all three of his opening matches against Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, the new manager has failed to orchestrate any sort of momentum shift.
