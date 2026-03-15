'Absolutely shocking' - Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario blasted by Jamie Carragher after failing to keep out Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick

The former Liverpool defender did not stop there, intensifying his critique of the Italian international. Carragher suggested that the 28-year-old is becoming a liability for an Igor Tudor side currently flirting with the threat of relegation. The pundit pointed to the fact that Vicario was dropped for teenage prospect Antonin Kinsky in midweek against Atletico.

"It's not far off the middle of the goal you have got to save that - wow. That's awful, absolutely shocking from the goalkeeper," Carragher added. "The reason why the other fella [Antonin Kinsky] played in midweek is because he's not good enough, that's what it was. He then ends up coming on in the game which has been well-documented, but Tottenham have got huge problems in goal."

The decision to bring in Kinsky backfired on Spurs, with Tudor hauling off the stopper after just 17 minutes with his team already 3-0 down.