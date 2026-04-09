Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leon GoretzkaGetty
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Top club goes on the offensive: Leon Goretzka is reported to have received an exceptional offer after leaving Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
L. Goretzka
Transfers
Serie A
Bayern Munich
AC Milan

A leading club is reportedly stepping up its pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka in a bid to secure his signature.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are making a move for the German international, tempting him with an extremely attractive offer.

  • Serie A outfit AC Milan are preparing a three-year, €5m-per-season contract for 31-year-old Leon Goretzka, which would see him earn a total of €15m if he sees the deal through. That package is said to trump the shorter, less lucrative offers on the table from other suitors.

    No final decision has been made, but an agreement could be reached swiftly should talks progress smoothly. For now, Goretzka is fully focused on the remainder of the campaign with Bayern, where he can still secure the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

    “As much as I have been honoured by the interest shown by other top international clubs, I have decided to finish the season at FC Bayern. I am 100 per cent convinced that we can win everything this year,” Goretzka himself recently made clear.

    • Advertisement
  • goretzka(C)Getty Images

    Several leading clubs are tracking Goretzka ahead of a potential Bosman move.

    It has been clear for some time that his time with the German record champions will end this summer. At the end of January, the Munich club confirmed that the midfielder’s expiring contract would not be renewed, meaning Goretzka will leave Bayern on a free transfer.

    In recent weeks, Milan, Arsenal, Fenerbahe Istanbul, Juventus Turin, Atlético Madrid, SSC Napoli and Inter Milan have all been linked with the 31-year-old.

    Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2018 and, despite occasional speculation about an earlier exit, remained committed to the club, impressing under each of its coaches. This term he has made 39 appearances across all competitions under Vincent Kompany, scoring twice and providing two assists.

  • Leon Goretzka: Key statistics and performance data

    Club

    Matches

    Goals

    Assists

    FC Bayern

    303

    48

    50

    Schalke 04

    147

    19

    16

    VfL Bochum

    36

    4

    8

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB