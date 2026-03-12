Toni: "All these forwards running around and not going into the box... where are they going to score? They go and cross for the wingers."

Few goals and a crisis in the role of strikers? Luca Toni, legendary former striker for Fiorentina, Palermo, Bayern Munich and World Champion with the Italian national team in 2006, explained the reason behind these difficulties together with Giampaolo Pazzini in the AuraSport podcast. A very specific tactical choice, which, according to him, does not reward strikers and which the strikers themselves should try to change.