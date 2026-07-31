Sandro Tonali has spoken from the heart. The Italy midfielder opened up on his departure from Newcastle and the role Roberto De Zerbi played in his move to Tottenham: "I had spoken to another team, it wasn’t only Tottenham - these are the words reported by the BBC - My wife and I wanted to change our life, change city, there was another club, then I spoke to De Zerbi and 10 minutes were enough for me to decide."
Translated by
Tonali: "My wife and I had decided to return to Italy, but it was impossible because of the money"
Price tag too expensive
Tonali admitted living in London made up only 10% of the reasons behind the decision. He also revealed a transfer market backstory: "My wife and I had decided to return to Italy, but it was impossible because of the money". He explained that the clubs that wanted him in Serie A could afford his wages, but no one could pay the transfer fee.
Grateful to Newcastle
"Staying in England was an option, we found the best solution there for me, for my career, for my happiness and for my family. I spoke to two teams, but I chose Tottenham. I know they spent a lot to sign me, the fee paid puts me under pressure, but I wanted Newcastle to get the best deal possible, they deserve it. It's a club with unique fans, the passion and atmosphere you feel at St James' Park are incredible."
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