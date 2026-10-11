Marcus Thuram dedicated his goal to Zinedine Zidane. The Inter striker scored in the 3-0 win over Parma and then sent a message to the France head coach, who did not call him up for the latest Nations League fixtures: "I would have liked to go with the national team, but the head coach made his choices and I respect them. I stayed at Pinetina and worked really well. People were saying we always started by conceding goals; there will always be talk about us, but we only step onto the pitch to win."





Favourite victim - It was also his fifth goal in five matches against Parma, the club from the city where he was born, including the strike that opened the Serie A title match on 3 May.







