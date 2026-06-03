Michael Olise's exceptional ball skills, coupled with the work rate of Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane, provide the blueprint for Lennart Karl's development. Still, it is Lionel Messi whose face adorns his shin pad.
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Three Bayern Munich teammates and Lionel Messi: Rising star Lennart Karl reveals his biggest role models
"Michael Olise is a special player for me, one I enjoy watching," the youngest professional in the German World Cup squad told *51*, the magazine of the record-breaking champions from Munich. "He operates in similar spaces, is also left-footed, and has a composure on the ball that I can certainly learn from."
The 18-year-old also praised the off-field professionalism of Germany captain Kimmich and England captain Kane: "The way they train in the gym, how seriously they take it, and how professional their entire daily routine is."
- AFP
Lennart Karl on Lionel Messi: "Having him here with me is something that's on my mind."
Another star has left a deep mark on Karl—Argentina's World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who even travels with him during matches. "Yes, Messi is on my left shin pad. He's been my role model since I started playing football—left-footed, on the smaller side, a player who does incredible things with the ball," Karl explained. "Having him with me gives me a real lift."
The teenager also aims to enhance his reputation on the global stage during the World Cup. Under coach Julian Nagelsmann, he will first face minnows Curaçao in the tournament opener on 14 June in Houston, before tackling Ivory Coast on 20 June in Toronto and Ecuador on 25 June in East Rutherford, all within Group E.