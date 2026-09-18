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Thomas Tuchel admits unfair treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after handing Real Madrid star an England recall
Tuchel admits unfair treatment
Tuchel has conceded that omitting Alexander-Arnold from recent England squads might not have been completely fair to the defender. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Tuchel explained the rationale behind leaving Alexander-Arnold out of his plans, which culminated in the defender missing the World Cup.
Prior to this international window, Alexander-Arnold had made just one 26-minute substitute appearance against Andorra since Tuchel took charge in October 2024. Despite the extended absence, Tuchel defended his choices, citing the momentum of the national side. Tuchel said: "Was it always fair? Maybe not from my side. But if you remember, the next camp was September."
Trusting the established squad
Tuchel further justified his previous decisions by emphasising his reliance on the players who had successfully guided the team through previous camps. Alexander-Arnold has made three starts for Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho this term, and his domestic form has ultimately forced his way back into the international fold.
However, Tuchel insisted that his past selections were based on evidence and momentum. He added: "We were suddenly flying and we stuck to the same squad in October and that was it for him. There was never a chance for him to come back whether that was [fair] or not. I just trusted the guys who were in camp."
Demanding the highest standards
Tuchel made it clear that a call-up is a privilege that requires immense dedication, sending a message to the entire squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Tuchel expects total commitment from everyone, including returning players, rather than resting on past achievements.
Tuchel explained: "You don’t come to relax. You don’t come to take a break. You come to perform and it’s difficult to perform for England and the guys who perform now have our trust. And the guys who come new into camp, we demand the highest of them. It includes Trent but it’s not exclusively for him. It’s for everyone who comes to our camps."
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What comes next for England?
Alexander-Arnold will now aim to prove his worth on the training pitch and secure a starting spot in the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. England face a challenging test against world champions Spain on Saturday, before travelling to Czechia. Alexander-Arnold must quickly demonstrate that he can replicate his domestic form on the international stage to reclaim his permanent place under Tuchel.
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