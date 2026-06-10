Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Pérez's promised offer was intended for the German record champions' attacking player.
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"This has been confirmed by representatives of Real Madrid": Fresh details have emerged about the reported interest in Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise
"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano stated on his YouTube channel.
Bayern Munich's swift, decisive rejection—led by club president Herbert Hainer—stopped Perez from submitting a formal bid.
The Frenchman remains under contract at Säbener Straße until 2029 and is considered unsellable thanks to his strong performances over the past two seasons. Last term alone, he contributed 53 goals (22 goals, 31 assists) in 52 competitive matches, helping the club secure the double.
"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and publicly, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano continued. As a result, the Blancos turned their attention to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.
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Real Madrid have been rebuffed by Atlético in their pursuit of Julián Álvarez.
Real Madrid announced yesterday that it had tabled a €150m bid for the Argentine, only for Atlético to reject it, pointing to the 26-year-old's release clause.
Alvarez's contract carries a €500m release clause—a figure considered prohibitive for any suitor. Spanish regulations require every player deal to include a fixed buyout set deliberately high to deter rivals.
Real could yet return with an improved bid, though no second approach is confirmed. Alvarez is also on FC Barcelona's radar, and the Argentine is said to favour the Catalans over Los Blancos.