'Things have changed' - Gio Reyna is ready to tell a new story as USMNT star looks to leave old questions behind at the 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA -- Over the last three and a half years, Gio Reyna has developed something of an unintended superpower: the ability to say the same thing over and over again, just slightly differently. Every time he meets the media, it's some variation of the same discussion. It's one that, no matter how hard he's tried, he's never quite been able to escape.
As a result, Reyna's story has become something of a repetitive one over the last few years: 2022 World Cup, form, fitness, injuries, attitude, perception, reputation - all mixed in over and over again. There comes a time, though, when someone becomes tired of answering the same old questions about the same old topics. There comes a time when the topic has to change, particularly if the person at the center of it has.
That's why Reyna is so ready to talk about something else. He's ready to look forward. As he heads into his second World Cup, he simply wants to talk about who he is, not who he was. So what's the angle then? Well, it's both complicated and simple: Reyna's story has evolved. He's just waiting for the world to notice.
"I’m four years older, and that's a really big difference," he tells GOAL. "It’s not just any four years, but from 19 to 23, I believe, in most people's lives, that is where a lot of people grow up. I’ve grown in so many different ways it's hard to pinpoint one, but yeah, now that I'm here, I'm just looking forward to this moment.
“It's hard, when you're in the moment, take a step back and think about it, but of course, things have changed."
That is why, ahead of a potentially life-changing summer, there may be no better time for Reyna to turn the page. He has moved on. Now, maybe, he can help everyone else do the same. A new chapter is there for him, if he can show just how much has changed.
"It all comes from a good supporting group around you that keeps you going every day," he says. "Then, also, it has come from within, of course."
The World Cup has arrived, and Reyna, now 23, looks ready for it, which means it's time for this particular story to begin.