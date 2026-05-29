According to Absolut Bayern, the player in question is Junior Kroupi of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. Scouts from the German record champions are reportedly keeping a very close eye on the 19-year-old.
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Thierry Henry raves about his "raw talent": FC Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing an €80 million striker as an alternative to Anthony Gordon
Signing Kroupi would cost a hefty transfer fee. Bournemouth value the technically gifted, clinical attacker at around €80 million. He remains under contract at the club that finished sixth in last season's Premier League until 2030.
Bayern would also face stiff competition: reports in early May linked him with FC Barcelona, while English heavyweights Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to admire his talent.
The Frenchman also counts Arsenal legend Thierry Henry among his admirers. "I'm not surprised by his development," Henry told Sky Sports, recalling that as former France U21 coach he had wanted to call up Kroupi at just 16: "That didn't really work out because he hadn't even played for the U17s, U18s or U19s," Henry explained, adding enthusiastically: "But when I see a player with that raw talent and that determination, I don't care about his age."
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FC Bayern: Junior Kroupi offers flexible firepower up front
Kroupi rose through the youth ranks at French top-flight side FC Lorient and had already made his Ligue 1 debut for the first team at 16. Bournemouth paid a transfer fee of €13 million in February 2025. He then spent the rest of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Lorient, leading them back to the top flight with 22 goals in 30 appearances.
After a brief adaptation period, he shone in the Premier League run-in, finishing the campaign with 13 goals in 33 appearances. Bayern are known to be seeking a versatile forward this summer, and Kroupi fits the bill: he can lead the line centrally, drop deeper as a number ten, or threaten from either wing.
Bayern's preferred candidate for the role—designed to challenge Luis Diaz on the left while also providing cover for Harry Kane up front—was recently identified as Anthony Gordon. However, the Newcastle United forward is now set to join FC Barcelona.
Yan Diomande has also been linked to Bayern; however, the RB Leipzig forward would cost over €100 million and is reportedly eyeing a move to Liverpool, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the situation.
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