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Thierry Henry 'amazed' by Lamine Yamal's footballing 'intelligence' as he hopes to see Barcelona & Spain wonderkid at his 'peak' in 2026 World Cup
High praise from a legend
During a Samsung event in London, Henry shared his insights on the upcoming global showpiece and the emergence of football's newest elite talents. While discussing the 2026 World Cup, Henry singled out Barcelona’s 18-year-old talisman Yamal as a player capable of defining the tournament. The French icon reflected on the youngster's pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and emphasised that Yamal possesses a rare level of composure that belies his age.
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A specific moment of genius
Henry revealed that he was particularly struck by a specific moment during the Euro 2024 semi-final when the winger prioritised game management over individual glory. The Frenchman noted that while most 17-year-olds would have kept attacking, Yamal had the intelligence to slow the tempo to benefit his team.
Speaking to Marca, Henry remarked: “You know what amazes me about Lamine? I remember in the semi-final against France, on a counter-attack, already winning 2-1, he had the chance to keep attacking, but no, at 17 years old, he had the intelligence to slow the game down, to control the pace, because that's what was best for the team. And he told his teammates as much.
"He controlled the ball, brought it down, and laid it off to Carvajal. What?! At 17! People focus on his skill and technique, but what amazed me was his intelligence. That kid plays like he's in his own neighborhood. Time will tell what happens, but he's shown me he can be the star of any World Cup.”
Hoping for a 'peak' performance
Beyond tactical specifics, Henry expressed a selfless desire to see the best players perform on the biggest stage, even if it poses a threat to his native France. The 1998 World Cup winner believes the tournament deserves to see the Barcelona starlet at the height of his powers.
The Arsenal legend stated: “I hope he's at his peak, because at the World Cup we want the best players in top form. Even if it's worse for France, I want to see the best Lamine Yamal there. We know he's an exceptional player, and he already proved it at the last European Championship, which Spain won, by the way.”
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Global stage beckons
Yamal, who now boasts 25 caps and six goals for La Roja, heads into the 2026 World Cup as one of the most scrutinised players in the world. Spain find themselves in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Uruguay, with their campaign set to begin at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 15.
It remains to be seen if Yamal will be fit enough to start in the group stage, though, having been ruled out of Barcelona's final matches of the season due to a hamstring injury. It may be that Spain fans don't see the teenager at his "peak" until the knockout stage.