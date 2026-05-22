Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid successfully between 2010 and 2013, is now expected to provide a fresh impetus. Earlier this week, several outlets reported that the 63-year-old Portuguese manager's move from Benfica Lisbon to Madrid was a done deal, though official confirmation is still pending. Although Mourinho is under contract until 2027, he can leave Benfica by invoking a release clause worth three million euros. He is expected to sign a two-year deal with the club. Recent reports have also outlined his potential transfer targets.

Arbeloa said: "Mou has a fantastic coaching team; he's surrounded by excellent people. If he comes, he'll do it with his own people, as it should be." In the same breath, Arbeloa ruled out joining Mourinho's backroom staff.