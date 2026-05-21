"There were positive talks": Lennart Karl apparently came close to joining one of FC Bayern's Bundesliga rivals

Karl moved to Munich in summer 2022 and quickly emerged as one of the academy's most promising talents. In April 2025, he was promoted to the first-team squad and, at the Club World Cup the following June, manager Vincent Kompany handed him his professional debut. Shortly afterwards, Fiedler came calling once more.

After a decade in various roles at VfB, he had taken charge of second-tier side Magdeburg. "We looked into him at the start of the season," said Fiedler. "We were all aware of his potential; before his breakthrough at Bayern, we thought: a loan might be an option for his first steps as a professional."

Karl remained in Munich and immediately established himself in the first team, appearing 39 times across all competitions, logging 1,970 minutes, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists. Having already secured the league title, he can still win the DFB Cup with FC Bayern on Saturday against Fiedler's former club, Stuttgart. He is then likely to travel to the World Cup with the German national team. Karl's rumoured squad selection has already been leaked.