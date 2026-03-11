'There needs to be alignment' - Inside the USL CBA standoff: protests, stalled talks and a league at a crossroads

Under the terms of the 2021 CBA, the minimum compensation is outlined as $3,100 per month over a 10-month contract, a figure that is said to cover salary, housing and insurance. According to the USL, over 90 percent of contracts exceed that figure in some way.

The USLPA, in their original official ask in 2025, requested a significant increase to a guaranteed $43,800, with clubs also required to add health insurance. In July, according to data provided by the USLPA, the league responded with an offer of $37,200, with additional health insurance not included. The league insists that it was steadfast in its intent for some sort of agreement over mandated health insurance to be covered.

Since then, the two sides have negotiated extensively. And the USLPA perception, in general, is one of the league not doing enough to acknowledge professional standards.

“Investment should be paired with clear, enforceable league-wide professional standards. A player at Club X should feel just as supported as a player at Club Y because minimum standards are consistently met across the league. Not every club experience needs to be identical, but the baseline should be,” a player familiar with the negotiations told GOAL.

Others were far more blunt in their assessment.

“The offer they’re proposing is ridiculous. Pretty much saying we’re worth f*ck all. I was told that they said something like 'Why would we raise the minimum if the players aren’t worth it? You want us to overpay them?’,” a veteran USL player, speaking anonymously, said.

Players who have since left the league admitted that bargaining was always a complicated process.

“Bargaining felt tense. At times it seemed like we were pulling teeth to establish minimum standards that I and likely most people would consider common sense,” a player said.

Gripes have come with action. On Feb. 26, the USLPA voted to authorize a strike, while over 90 percent of players reportedly voted against the latest offer outlined by the bargaining committee.

There is no indication, though, that a strike is imminent, with multiple sources around the league indicating that such an action would be unlikely due to, among other things, relatively low salaries.

“I don’t know how realistic a strike is, honestly. I think we’re all for the idea, but some people can’t afford to go on strike, to be honest,” a player said.