"Then we might as well give up!" VfL Wolfsburg are at loggerheads with referee Zwayer following their historic relegation

"I have a completely different take on that incident," said Hecking. "Maehle was tackled three times, then three players came at him – if that isn't a foul by Bilbija, then we might as well give up. We could complain about it, but it's pointless." The match was "decided", he added, and Paderborn deserve credit for their 2-1 extra-time win (1-1, 1-1).

He declined to speculate on what the club's first relegation to the second tier in 29 years might mean for his future. "I'm naturally disappointed that we didn't make it. We need a day or two to process this before we talk," Hecking added. "We have to accept the disappointment and then get back up," supervisory board member Diego Benaglio stated. There were tears in the dressing room.