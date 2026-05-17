Leon Goretzka also took a swig, yet he put the wheat beer to good use. While his teammates continued to lather up, Goretzka strode towards the South Stand, handed a full glass to the Ultras in the front row, and the beer ended up where it belonged—in thirsty mouths, not hair. The beer finally reached its rightful destination—thirsty mouths, not hair. Goretzka then upgraded the celebration by handing the championship trophy to the supporters.

He then climbed onto the chant leader's podium and mingled with the crowd, clearly preferring to be swept up in the atmosphere rather than in the wheat beer—a point later echoed by Harry Kane, who jokingly called the shower "cold". "That showed me I was and am part of the family here," Goretzka said afterwards. "That's something I'm proud of." By sharing beer, the trophy and his down-to-earth demeanour, he thanked the supporters for eight loyal years.

The gesture capped an emotional afternoon for the 31-year-old midfielder, who took to the Allianz Arena pitch for the final time. Next Saturday, Goretzka could raise his 16th trophy with Bayern in the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart before departing Munich on a free transfer, almost certainly to Italy.