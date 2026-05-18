There has been intense speculation in recent days about the 40-year-old's return from FC Bayern Munich to the German national team for the upcoming World Cup. During an appearance on ZDF on Saturday, Nagelsmann sidestepped questions on the matter and referred to the squad announcement due on Thursday.

"Maybe he had planned to announce Manuel Neuer as the new number one, then Neuer got injured against Cologne and he realised he couldn't say that after all," Hitzlsperger told BR. Neuer was substituted because of calf problems on the final Bundesliga matchday, having already missed two previous matches this season with the same issue.