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TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"The trial of the century": world newspapers react to the Manchester City scandal

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English football has been rocked. An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of breaching all of the Premier League's financial rules, and newspapers across the world have led with the story.

The consequences could be dire. City face fines, the stripping of titles and even relegation to the lower divisions.

German newspaper Bild rounded up how the press around the world reacted to what it called the "Manchester City scandal":

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  • Irreparable damage!

    Britain's Daily Mail newspaper said: "All eight of Manchester City's Premier League titles must be stripped and the club relegated to a lower division because of its falsification, which affected the history of its rivals: Manchester United and Liverpool."

    The paper went on: "English football has been damaged irreparably and will never be the same again."

    Weighing in, the BBC commented: "The scale of the problem is utterly unprecedented, not only in the Premier League, and not only in English football, but across all sports. That is how significant and serious the situation is."

    The Sun did not hold back: "This is not just a story of misconduct, but a harsh reckoning for disgraceful behaviour of historic proportions. It is no wonder the other clubs are hoping to see bloodshed (a harsh punishment). The punishment must be as harsh as the verdict."

    Read also: A frightening solidarity that could erase its name for good: the worst-case scenarios for Manchester City's punishment

  • Trial of the century: a step in a story that is not yet over

    Le Parisien didn't hold back either: "After this announcement, Manchester City must expect the worst".

    Over in Italy, La Gazzetta dello Sport offered its take: "The verdict is only one step in a story that is not yet over. It remains the trial of the century for English football. (...) This is a great victory for English football. It proves that the Premier League is capable of applying its rules, and that clubs cannot simply break them. Despite the major criticism directed at it over the past fifteen years, the Premier League emerges stronger as an institution".

    Corriere dello Sport picked up the same thread: "The issuing of sanctions has not yet been completed, but the verdict is important. The club may face a delicate financial problem: claims for compensation from other clubs that feel they were wronged".

    Read also: The secret at Barcelona: Harry Kane: what Gordon is doing is not easy, and Arnold is exceptional

  • A stern tone: all possibilities are on the table!

    In the United States, the New York Times published an opinion piece stating: "Despite the damage inflicted on Manchester City by the commission's decision, the statement issued by the Premier League was even harsher."

    The piece went on: "It was not just that the club was found guilty on all the charges brought against it except one out of more than a hundred charges, but the language used by the commission (...) severely damages the club's image and, more importantly, the image of its owners in Abu Dhabi. A points deduction? Expulsion from the Premier League? Now all possibilities are on the table."

    Read also: United legend to City players: your medals belong in the bin
    Read also: Real Madrid in the picture: Roma officially apologises to Messi

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