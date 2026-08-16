In the game of "musical chairs", it is not the fastest who wins, but the one who sits in the right seat at the right moment.

The same might be said of Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer. Both giants have busied themselves with blockbuster signings, yet question marks still hang over the positions each side needs most.

Real Madrid have chosen to pursue the biggest deal in their history, signing winger Yan Diomande. Barcelona, meanwhile, are focused on wrapping up a move for Manchester City midfield star Rodri.