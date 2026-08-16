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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

The transfer market's musical chairs: are Real Madrid and Barcelona sitting in the wrong seats?

FEATURES
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
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Elche vs Barcelona
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Rodri
Y. Diomande
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E. Camavinga
A. Tchouameni
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire
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A look at the needs of La Liga's two giants

In the game of "musical chairs", it is not the fastest who wins, but the one who sits in the right seat at the right moment.

The same might be said of Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer. Both giants have busied themselves with blockbuster signings, yet question marks still hang over the positions each side needs most.

Real Madrid have chosen to pursue the biggest deal in their history, signing winger Yan Diomande. Barcelona, meanwhile, are focused on wrapping up a move for Manchester City midfield star Rodri.

  • A priority?

    The issue here is not that Jan Diomande or Rodri are ordinary players. Quite the opposite.

    Diomande ranks among the most exciting attacking talents in the Bundesliga. Rodri is the best holding midfielder on the planet.

    One question demands an answer, though: were these the real priorities of each club?

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  • Real Madrid: Diomande before Rodri?

    Real Madrid did not hesitate to break their transfer record for Yan Diomande, a deal that could reach 125 million euros after an exceptional season for the young Ivorian at Leipzig.

    Diomande's talent is beyond dispute. But was the wing really the position Real Madrid needed most?

    The team already boasts heavyweight attacking names. The holding midfield role, by contrast, has been up for debate ever since Toni Kroos retired.

    Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga give Real Madrid physical strength. What they don't provide is a player who dictates the tempo, protects the depth, orchestrates the build-up from the back and hands the team control in the big matches the way Rodri does.

    While the club poured its energy into completing the Diomande deal, talks with Rodri slowed down. Barcelona pounced, convinced the player of their project and left Real Madrid out of the race.

  • Barcelona: chasing Rodri or searching for a striker?

    On the other side, the picture appears reversed.

    The departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have left Barcelona short of options at centre-forward, an area many expected to top the club's priorities this summer.

    Yet rather than throw their weight behind a new striker, they have poured their energy into a move for Rodri. The deal could top 60 or 70 million euros, and negotiations with Manchester City are proving complicated.

    Rodri's quality is beyond dispute. He can reshape any midfield in the world. But the question is a different one: do Barcelona need a midfielder more than an out-and-out striker, having lost two of their most important attacking assets?

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  • The strongest signing is not always the most suitable

    The irony is that Real Madrid and Barcelona may have fallen into the same trap, only in two different ways.

    Los Blancos chased an exceptional winger. The question over who runs the play from midfield went unanswered.

    Barcelona hunted the best holding midfielder in the world, all while the search for an out-and-out striker dragged on unresolved.

    Diomande may yet come good at Real Madrid, and Rodri may make the difference at Barcelona if the deal goes through. But individual success will not change one truth: transfer planning isn't judged by the quality of the deals alone, but by how well they fit what the team actually needs.

    In a game of musical chairs, you can be the most gifted player on the pitch and still lose if you take the wrong seat.

  • Read also:

    Official: Barcelona issue shocking statement on their star's condition
    After Salah's deluge: the 10 most popular players in the world
    "This is football, not PlayStation": UEFA announce a revolutionary measure regarding VAR 


LaLiga
Espanyol crest
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Real Madrid crest
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Elche crest
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Barcelona crest
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