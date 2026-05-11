"The Spanish league is a circus and a joke": Real Madrid TV floats crude conspiracy theories after the Clásico against FC Barcelona

The 55th-minute incident proved the last straw for the broadcaster: Eric García's challenge on Jude Bellingham in the penalty area went unpunished, and the White House pundits labelled it a proper scandal.

"Perhaps a push at neck height is a bit more, but we didn't see that. What we did see, however, was an elbow from Eric García, which clearly warrants, firstly, a penalty and, secondly, a red card," raged the pundits at RMTV.

Their ire then shifted to referee Alejandro Hernández, but that was only the prelude. The real fury was reserved for the video assistant referee's failure to intervene: "It is further proof of the VAR's inaction, failing to correct a potential injustice. If this is deemed a game situation, then anything can be a game situation. Anyone who has ever played football knows that Eric García did that on purpose."