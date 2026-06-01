At the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, which included the "Match of the Century" semi-final between Germany and Italy and Pelé's third title with Brazil, this issue did not arise for FIFA. By the second tournament in 1986, however, the governing body demanded full ticket control. It failed. As a result, the "Titulares de Palcos y Plateas" watched Diego Armando Maradona's Goal of the Century and the legendary Hand of God against England in the quarter-finals, then saw his Argentinians beat West Germany in the final—all for free.

In 2026, the Azteca Stadium will become the first venue worldwide to stage World Cup matches for a third time. It already holds the record for most World Cup matches (19), and five more—including the opening game between Mexico and South Africa and a round-of-16 fixture—will take place there.

Naturally, disputes over the rights to the 14,000 seats flared up again. This time, pressure from FIFA and stadium operator Ollamani was even greater, prompting the owners to form the Asociación Mexicana de Titulares de Palcos y Plateas (AMTPP). "Our association took legal action against the plans of FIFA and the Azteca Stadium and won," Secretary-General Roberto Ruano Ortega told the Austrian football magazine ballesterer. "Our box and stand seats will be respected. We will pay nothing."

Because the stadium operator had already guaranteed FIFA those seats, it had to pay the governing body roughly €54 million in compensation, according to consistent Mexican media reports.