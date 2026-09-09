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Jose Mourinho Hansi Flick GOAL ONLYGoal AR
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The savage numbers of the Flick era challenge Mourinho: did you return at the wrong time?

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Barcelona vs Feyenoord
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Levante vs Barcelona
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Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
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Real Madrid vs Inter
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The Blaugrana have sounded the alarm bells in the fortresses of Europe and La Liga.

Five games, five wins. Barcelona could not have asked for a better start to their season, and they made it look easy again on Wednesday evening, thrashing Dutch visitors Feyenoord 5-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou to open their Champions League campaign in style.

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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Barça are stronger

    Barça scored 22 goals and conceded only three during this perfect run, bettering their start to last season (2025-2026). A year earlier, they managed four wins and a draw in their first five matches, scoring 15 and conceding four.

    Last season began like this: Mallorca 0-3, Levante 2-3, Rayo Vallecano 1-1, Valencia 6-0, then Newcastle 1-2 to open the Champions League. That earned them 10 points out of a possible 12 in La Liga.

    Compare that to this campaign: Elche 0-5, Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Rayo Vallecano 5-2, Valencia 0-5, then Feyenoord 5-1. Four league matches plus one in Europe, but the tally tells a different story. Twelve points from 12 in the league, and 22 goals scored against three conceded across the five games.

    Their goal difference has jumped from +11 to +19. The scoring average has climbed from three goals to 4.4 per match. Clean sheets are up from two to three.

    Away from home, the gap looks just as stark. A year ago, Barcelona scored seven and conceded three across three league trips, drawing one. This season they have played two away matches in La Liga, scoring 10 without conceding a single goal.

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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Raphinha explosion

    Raphinha spearheaded a striking attacking start that matched the team's collective strength. The Brazilian scored 6 goals in his first four La Liga matches, then added two more against Feyenoord to become the standout statistical pillar of this run.

    Barcelona's attacking output has widened clearly this season. That comes despite the summer departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and a failure to sign Julian Alvarez. Those setbacks raised fears among fans of a void at centre-forward, before Raphinha in particular put the doubts to bed.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-PRESSERAFP

    Return at a difficult time

    Real Madrid, over the same stretch of José Mourinho's second spell in charge, also played five official matches. They beat Espanyol 2-1, Real Sociedad 4-1 and Málaga 4-0, lost 1-0 to Betis, then saw off Inter Milan 2-1. That left them with four wins and one defeat, 12 goals scored and four conceded.

    In La Liga, Real Madrid took nine points from the first four rounds to sit third. Barcelona lead the table on 12.

    This season's first Clásico comes on 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou. That will be the real measure of where both sides stand.

    Barça's flying start to the campaign is bound to worry the Real Madrid camp, and Mourinho in particular. The veteran's return to the Bernabéu hardly looks well timed, with a monster to tame in the shape of Hansi Flick's side, who look to be unleashing their most terrifying version yet this season.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.

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