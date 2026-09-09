Barça scored 22 goals and conceded only three during this perfect run, bettering their start to last season (2025-2026). A year earlier, they managed four wins and a draw in their first five matches, scoring 15 and conceding four.

Last season began like this: Mallorca 0-3, Levante 2-3, Rayo Vallecano 1-1, Valencia 6-0, then Newcastle 1-2 to open the Champions League. That earned them 10 points out of a possible 12 in La Liga.

Compare that to this campaign: Elche 0-5, Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Rayo Vallecano 5-2, Valencia 0-5, then Feyenoord 5-1. Four league matches plus one in Europe, but the tally tells a different story. Twelve points from 12 in the league, and 22 goals scored against three conceded across the five games.

Their goal difference has jumped from +11 to +19. The scoring average has climbed from three goals to 4.4 per match. Clean sheets are up from two to three.

Away from home, the gap looks just as stark. A year ago, Barcelona scored seven and conceded three across three league trips, drawing one. This season they have played two away matches in La Liga, scoring 10 without conceding a single goal.