Al-Ittihad appear to be closing one of the most eventful chapters in their recent history. The "French campaign" led by Karim Benzema is fading, and in its place comes a very different project: one built on collective strength and tactical discipline rather than assembling the team around big international names.

It all began when Benzema arrived. His signing was never treated as a mere marquee capture, but as part of a wider plan to reshape the side and recruit a string of players with a distinctly French flavour.

Laurent Blanc took charge on the touchline. Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar arrived alongside N'Golo Kante, completing the picture of a team leaning heavily on the French school both on and off the pitch.

The recruitment didn't stop there. Al-Ittihad also strengthened with the Dutchman Steven Bergwijn and the Portuguese Danilo Pereira, a familiar face at Paris Saint-Germain, turning "the Dean" into a team blending stars with European experience. That mix helped them restore their standing and climb back onto the podiums of glory.