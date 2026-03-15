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The Premier League remains unpredictable: three of English football’s ‘big clubs’ are facing the threat of relegation. The league table

It’s not just Tottenham; West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship

Glorious histories and traditions stretching back over a century, but in a constantly evolving Premier League, there is no time to rest on one’s laurels. Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest know this all too well – three teams accustomed to far better times, the Spurs above all – and who, instead, over the last eight league matches will have to fight to the very end to avoid relegation and tarnishing their legacy. 

Tottenham continue to face the most complicated situation, failing to win despite the change of manager and the arrival of Igor Tudor. The Spurs are currently one point clear of the relegation zone, occupied by West Ham and Nottingham Forest, who are stuck on 29 points. Further up are newly promoted Leeds on 32 points. Wolverhampton haveshown a burst of pride, picking up 8 points from their last 5 matches, but are destined to wait for the maths to be done and face a foregone conclusion of relegation. Burnleyare also well clear of the trio of teams at risk, stuck on 20 points with eight matches still to go.

On paper, Nottingham Forest appear to have the toughest run-in, with matches still to come against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United. Meanwhile, all eyes are on next week’s head-to-head clash between Tottenham and Forest themselves.

  • TUDOR AND TOTTENHAM'S STRUGGLES

    From Europa League victory to relegation: a dystopian scenario for Spurs and their fans, who, just a few months after their great joy, find themselves in a situation that Tottenham has never experienced since the Premier League began. Admittedly, expectations at the start of the season were not the most optimistic: indeed, last season Postecoglou’s Spurs finished seventeenth in the league, just a step away from the relegation zone. All their energy was channelled into the Europa League, but that success did not distract attention from the squad’s technical shortcomings and the misguided investments of the Levy management.

    Kudus, Tel, Xavi Simons, Gallagher, Danso, Kolo Muani: these are the names brought in to revive Tottenham in the Premier League, at a total cost of over 200 million. Despite this, the Spurs, hampered by poor form and injuries, have failed to get back on track and, a year on, find themselves back in the relegation zone. Whereas last year the gap was vast (13 points behind 18th-placed Leicester), this year the situation is different. With eight games remaining, just one point separates Tudor’s side from what would effectively be a nightmare.

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  • WEST HAM: THE DECLINE SINCE MOYES LEFT

    Another historic London club is struggling. Alongside Tottenham, West Ham too faces the prospect of a shocking relegation – something the club hasn’t experienced for a full 15 years. The Hammers have enjoyed some successful seasons, securing European places and culminating in victory in the Conference League in the 2023–24 season, beating Fiorentina in the final. However, with David Moyes’ second spell – which lasted five seasons – now over, the tide seems to have turned. Lopetegui, Potter and now Espirito Santo: all managers of international standing, yet all three have proved unable to build on the results achieved by Moyes himself. The departures of star players Paquetà, Kudus and Aguerd have significantly weakened the squad and, at the same time, the €200 million spent in the transfer market has been spent solely on promising prospects rather than proven stars. 

  • THE CONTRASTING PATHS OF NOTTINGHAM FOREST

    With two Champions League titles to their name, but having spent many recent years in the lower echelons of English football, one of the UK’s most historic clubs – having struggled so hard to return to the Premier League – could already be facing relegation just four years after their promotion in the 2021–22 season. For Nottingham Forest, all this could come at the very peak of their recent history. Seventh place in the Premier League and qualification for the Conference League, where they are still in the running in the round of 16. The 29 points collected in the league, however, tell a very different story: a troubled season marked by underperforming signings, such as Douglas Luiz and Lucca, managerial changes and perhaps even a touch of inexperience for a team unaccustomed to playing every three days. Three managers on the payroll, from Postecoglou to Dyche and finally Vitor Pereira: the tune hasn’t changed.

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