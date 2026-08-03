Brand Finance have revealed in a new report that 21 global brands, led by Saudi Arabia's Aramco, added 7.2 billion dollars to the value of their brands through sponsorship of the 2026 World Cup.

That figure does not represent direct profits or revenues earned during the tournament. It reflects the estimated rise in each brand's financial value, driven by greater public recognition, an improved reputation and stronger prospects for future profit growth off the back of its World Cup association.

Technology, automotive, financial services and consumer goods emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of sponsoring the tournament.

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