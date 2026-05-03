Instead of her usual kit, the goalkeeper spent the entire 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon in a pale yellow training top. The reason: Bayern had apparently forgotten to bring a goalkeeper jersey to the Camp Nou that complied with UEFA's colour regulations.
Translated by
The opposition must provide her with a shirt! A bizarre blunder by FC Bayern in their Champions League clash against Barcelona
"She had brought a shirt whose colour was not allowed—too similar to either the Barcelona goalkeeper's or the referee's," explained ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann. Mahmutovic eventually took the field in a shirt supplied by Barcelona, with her name and number printed at short notice.
The choice looks odd because Mahmutovic's shorts and socks were orange, so an orange shirt would not have clashed with her team-mates' predominantly white kit, Barcelona's dark red/dark blue strip or the referee's light blue shirt. The referee's crew wore light blue, while Barcelona's goalkeeper was in green. One theory is that UEFA objected to the orange accents on Bayern's sleeve stripes and shirt numbers.
- AFP
Bayern travelled to Barcelona full of hope after last weekend's 1-1 first-leg draw. However, Mahmutovic was beaten early as Salma Paralluelo put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. The FCB women hit back immediately, and Linda Dallmann equalised in the 17th.
However, Barcelona retook the lead through superstar Alexia Putellas in the 22nd minute, and that slim advantage held until half-time. Ewa Pajor extended the cushion in the 55th minute, and Putellas completed the scoring with Barca's fourth three minutes later.
On 23 May in Oslo, Barcelona will face Olympique Lyon in the Champions League final. Lyon reached the decider after a 3-1 second-leg win over Arsenal on Saturday, a result guided by German international Jule Brand with a goal and an assist.