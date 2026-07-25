There are plenty of examples, and they show the mechanism applies to everyone and is designed to keep the system healthy as a whole. If the clubs who cannot compete to win the league still see the historic big clubs (alongside Arsenal, Manchester City, United and Liverpool, that certainly includes Chelsea and Tottenham) as the natural destination for their best prospects, and can get them to pay sums no one else outside England could, that is because the ultimate objective is for the Premier League planet to keep up a rate of growth that is unsustainable for its European rivals.Of course, there is nothing illicit or prohibited by the regulations, but we are certainly talking about situations that are ending up "doping" the global transfer market and forcing the vast majority of non-English clubs to change their objectives and the way they operate in a desperate attempt to keep pace.