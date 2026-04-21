Leicester City, freshly relegated from the Premier League in 2025, could only muster a 2-2 draw (0-1) against Hull City on the third-to-last Championship matchday, leaving the “Foxes” unable to climb out of the relegation zone.
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"The lowest point in the club's history": Ten years after their sensational title win, Leicester City are relegated to the third tier
Liam Millar (18’) and Oli McBurnie (63’) scored for Hull, while James Jordan (52’, pen.) and Luke Thomas (54’) briefly put the hosts ahead.
Leicester’s 2016 title win is widely regarded as the biggest sensation in English football history. In 2021 they added the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the final, and then lifted the English Super Cup by overcoming defending champions Manchester City. The club had briefly dropped to League One in 2008, but returned at the first attempt, kick-starting a golden era.
- Getty Images Sport
Leicester City: plying their trade in the third tier in 2008, yet crowned English champions by 2016.
This latest slump has been coming for months. Leicester have won only one of their last 18 league matches, and they began the campaign already six points adrift due to a financial-fair-play penalty.
Frustrated supporters have long protested against Thai owner Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha, while others demand the sacking of sporting director Jon Rudkin or lambast the players with chants of “You’re not fit to wear this shirt!”
On Tuesday evening the crowd again chanted “sack the board”, while former Leicester player Matt Piper told the BBC this was “arguably the worst moment in the club’s history”.
Leicester City's league positions over the last five years
Season
League
Position
2021/22
Premier League
8
2022/23
Premier League
18
2023/24
Championship
1
2024/25
Premier League
18
2025/26 (two matchdays remaining)
Championship
23