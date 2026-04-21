"The lowest point in the club's history": Ten years after their sensational title win, Leicester City are relegated to the third tier

This latest slump has been coming for months. Leicester have won only one of their last 18 league matches, and they began the campaign already six points adrift due to a financial-fair-play penalty.

Frustrated supporters have long protested against Thai owner Khun Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha, while others demand the sacking of sporting director Jon Rudkin or lambast the players with chants of “You’re not fit to wear this shirt!”

On Tuesday evening the crowd again chanted “sack the board”, while former Leicester player Matt Piper told the BBC this was “arguably the worst moment in the club’s history”.