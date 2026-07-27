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تأثير الدومينو يشعل الميركاتو.. صفقات ريال مدريد تحيي آمال برشلونة وآرسنال ومانشستر يونايتدchat gpt
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

The domino effect ignites the transfer market: Real Madrid deals revive hopes for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United

FEATURES
Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Bundesliga
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
J. Alvarez
A. Tchouameni
B. Barcola
F. Torres
Spain
England
Germany
France
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire
Argentina

A hot summer transfer window after the World Cup

   The summer transfer window has caught fire just days after the 2026 World Cup wrapped up, with clubs desperate to bolster their squads before the new season kicks off.

Several big names are stealing the spotlight this window. Brazil's Vinicius Junior, Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Spain's Rodri have all been linked with potential summer moves.

Here's the intriguing part. Each of these deals could shape the fate of other players, in what you might call the "transfer domino".

  • diomandeGetty Images

    Diomande paves the way for Vinicius's departure and frustrates Barcelona


    Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, has edged closer to a move to Real Madrid, a strong deal to bolster the Merengues' attacking line.

    That deal could force Real Madrid to address the situation of Vinicius Junior, who is yet to sign a new contract and is heavily wanted by Arsenal.

    Should the renewal stall, the Brazilian would be close to leaving for Arsenal this summer.

    Diomande's exit from Leipzig, meanwhile, poses a direct threat to Barcelona's hopes of signing Kosovo striker Vesnik Aslani, the Hoffenheim star, after Leipzig tied his fate to the Ivorian's future in an intertwined deal that could deny the Blaugrana their attacking target.

    Leipzig are holding firm on signing the 23-year-old Aslani as a direct replacement for Diomande should his move to the Spanish capital go through. That scenario leaves Barcelona in an extremely difficult position, especially as the Catalan club see the Kosovo striker as the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres.

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  • Vinicius JuniorGetty Images

    Vinícius backs Barcelona's dream of signing Álvarez


    Uncertainty still surrounds the future of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has not renewed his contract with Real Madrid and will soon enter his final year, something that could push the club to sell him this summer.

    Major disagreements between the two parties are holding up the renewal, according to reports. If that situation drags on, Real Madrid may agree to sell Vinicius to Arsenal.

    Such a deal would be like a gift for Barcelona, who would move close to landing their first target of the summer transfer window.

    The Catalans want to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is also wanted by Arsenal. But the Gunners would abandon that pursuit if they land Vinicius.

    Were Arsenal to pull out of the race for Alvarez, Atletico Madrid's current stance could change. Right now they are rejecting every attempt Barcelona make to complete the deal.

  • Rodri Golden Ball World Cup 2026 SpainGetty

    Rodri serves Manchester United's interests


    Real Madrid are chasing a summer swoop for Spain international Rodri, hoping to exploit the Manchester City man's desire to return home.

    Signing Rodri, crowned the best player at the latest World Cup, would be a huge technical coup for Real Madrid. The ripple effects wouldn't stop there.

    His departure to the Bernabeu would open the door for Manchester United to strike a deal of their own with the Spanish giants.

    United want France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Complete the Rodri move, and Real would sanction their midfielder's switch to the Red Devils.

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  • Liverpool push Paris Saint-Germain towards Barcelona star

      Liverpool push Saint-Germain towards Barcelona star

    Bradley Barcola has refused to renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool have moved to sign the winger in the current summer transfer window.

    Real Madrid have snapped up Ivorian forward Yan Diomande, a target Paris had chased themselves. Now the French club have turned to Barcelona to make up for it.

    Ferran Torres is the man in their sights this summer. Luis Enrique wants the Barcelona star as an option through the middle, and the 26-year-old has opened the door to leaving after stalling on a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in a year.