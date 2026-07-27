The summer transfer window has caught fire just days after the 2026 World Cup wrapped up, with clubs desperate to bolster their squads before the new season kicks off.

Several big names are stealing the spotlight this window. Brazil's Vinicius Junior, Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Spain's Rodri have all been linked with potential summer moves.

Here's the intriguing part. Each of these deals could shape the fate of other players, in what you might call the "transfer domino".