Instead, of all people, Neuer is set to guard the German goal. The veteran goalkeeper from FC Bayern Munich has thus ousted the man who has been the national team's rock throughout the World Cup qualifiers.

For Baumann, this decision is a bitter blow. The 35-year-old has been in consistent form over recent months, proving a reliable pillar throughout the World Cup qualifying campaign and earning what seemed to be his long-awaited shot at a starting berth. Now he must step aside, because the name Neuer still carries untouchable weight in German football and his recent form has been strong.