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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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“The Crescent does not forgive sins”… A media storm hits Yassine Bounou on the eve of the title showdown

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Hilal
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Y. Bounou
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

Moroccan goalkeeper comes under fire

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Al-Hilal’s star player, has faced a wave of media criticism in recent hours, despite his team’s resounding 6-0 victory over Al-Khulood in Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The debate intensified despite his solid performance in the match, as critics point to earlier errors that cost Al-Hilal points in the league.

Read also... Following Al-Ahly’s crisis... Accusations of manipulation and cheating hit Cristiano Ronaldo!

The win lifted Al-Hilal to 68 points, second in the Roshen League, two adrift of leaders Al-Nassr (70).

  • Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bono comes under heavy attack

    Media personality and sports commentator Musaed Al-Omari, speaking on “Al-Arabiya FM”, stressed that Bono must focus on the “Eternal Derby” in the King’s Cup final if he wants to guide Al-Hilal to the title.

    He added: “I’m warning you, Bono: Al-Hilal does not forgive mistakes. You must stay focused in the coming period, as this is the decisive stage… Pull yourself together.”


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  • Why the attack on the Moroccan goalkeeper?

    Despite his undoubted talent, Moroccan goalkeeper Bono has faced heavy criticism in recent matches, with Saudi football analysts arguing that his performances have slipped since his impressive debut season with Al-Hilal.

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    Read also: After the Al-Ahli crisis, Cristiano Ronaldo faces match-fixing and cheating allegations.

    Critics zeroed in on his positioning after the second goal conceded during the 2–2 draw with Al-Taawoun in Round 27.


  • Morocco v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Knockout stages

    Al-Hilal are entering a critical phase of the campaign. With six Saudi Pro League matches left, they remain in the title race and are also preparing for the elite stage of the Asian Champions League.

    Concurrently, the club is gearing up for the AFC Champions League and has already secured a place in the King Fahd Cup final, meaning the next few weeks will be packed with decisive fixtures that could define the “Leader’s” campaign on both fronts.

    Read also... Three months in the firing line... Ronaldo’s latest move threatens Messi and Al-Hilal’s throne

    Consequently, Yassine Bounou must maintain peak concentration and eliminate errors that could upset the team’s momentum, because every detail in these decisive stages can sway the title race.

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