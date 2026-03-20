He had spoken on the phone with national team manager Julian Nagelsmann “on Tuesday”, Ginter explained on Thursday evening after SC Freiburg secured their place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 thrashing in the second leg against KRC Genk. “As we’ve heard today, the conversation wasn’t great. It’s not an unfair decision, but a sporting one. Nevertheless, it’s disappointing.”
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"The conversation with Julian Nagelsmann 'wasn't great'": Long-serving international 'disappointed' at being left out of the DFB squad
Ginter was part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup and has made 51 international appearances to date. His last appearance came in June 2023 under Hansi Flick, shortly before Nagelsmann took over. “I’ve worked under a wide variety of managers and I’m no fool when it comes to structure and defensive organisation,” said Ginter.
The 32-year-old is having a solid season with Freiburg and has even made an impact in attack. In 39 competitive appearances, he has scored three goals and provided five assists. Against Genk, Ginter was named man of the match after contributing two points.
- AFP
Julian Nagelsmann: "It's not too late"
Instead, the national coach called up Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Malick Thiaw for the centre-back positions. Despite not being selected once again, Ginter remains hopeful of featuring in the World Cup: "There are still chances, and it’s not over until it’s over. As far as I’ve heard, it’s not final yet."
At his squad announcement press conference on Thursday, Nagelsmann also addressed Ginter’s omission: “Matze Ginter is having a very good season. We can’t always take everyone along and give everyone a chance, but we do try to ensure that as many as possible have the opportunity to prove themselves. The train hasn’t left the station yet.”
There are no Freiburg players at all in Nagelsmann’s current squad for the two friendlies against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). Ginter’s teammate Noah Atubolu is also missing; instead, the national coach has nominated Jonas Urbig of FC Bayern Munich in goal for the first time.
DFB squad: The German national team squad
Position Player Club Goal Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim Goal Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart Goal Jonas Urbig FC Bayern Munich Defender Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic FC Bayern Munich Defender David Raum RB Leipzig Defender Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Defender Anton Stach Leeds United Defender Jonathan Tah FC Bayern Munich Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United Defender Josha Vagnoman VfB Stuttgart Attacking Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich Attack Serge Gnabry FC Bayern Munich Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal Attack Lennart Karl FC Bayern Munich Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart Attack Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul Attacking Kevin Schade FC Brentford Attacking Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart Attacking Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC Attacking Nick Woltemade Newcastle United